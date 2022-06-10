June 16, 1927 - May 24, 2022

Albert Lee Miller, 94, of Lebanon, died May 24, 2022 at the Oaks of Lebanon.

Albert was born June 16, 1927 in Protection, Kansas, the son of Harold and Hazel (German) Miller. He moved to Oklahoma as a child and served in the Army during the Korean War. Following his discharge he settled in Lebanon where he worked for Champion Plywood Mill for 27 years before retiring.

Albert was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the American Legion Santiam Post #51. He enjoyed bowling, going to auctions and working on lawnmowers and small engines. He also loved camping, fishing and woodworking.

Albert married Imogene Miller on May 1, 1959 in Stevenson, Washington. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2016.

Albert is survived by his children Pam (Dan) Wombacher and Tim (Donna) Miller; sister Christina Sheffel; grandchildren, Sean Kilborn, Jordan Miller, Tyrel Miller, Megan Miller, Paige Wombacher and Katie Miller; great granddaughters, Marlee Kilborn and Macey Miller.

A celebration of his life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Christ Community Lutheran Church, 320 Market St., Lebanon, OR. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.