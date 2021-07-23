Albert Lee French

Al was born in Long Beach, California, February 27, 1934. He moved to Oregon, graduated from McMinnville High School with the class of 1953. He joined the service and was a member of the Marine Corp before achieving his degree in Agricultural Engineering from Oregon State University. He fell in love there, marrying Dorothy, on July 6, 1958. They made their home in Lebanon, running a successful business, Bike n' Hike, a strawberry farm, and raising five children.