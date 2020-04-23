June 29, 1933 – April 15, 2020
Albert H. Irwin, 86, longtime Brownsville resident, passed away due to complications of COVID-19 at the Oregon Veterans’ Home Lebanon, where he has resided since October 2014.
Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Flora (Mavros) Irwin (1990), eldest son Timothy Irwin (1982) and youngest son Theodore Irwin (2011). The son of Thomas Irwin and Nellie (Edwards) Irwin, Albert and family moved to Brownsville, Oregon in 1951 when he was eight years old. He was the last of his siblings, Myrtle, Lois, Hazel, Thomas and James.
Albert is survived by his son, Terrance Irwin in Thailand; granddaughter Marissa Irwin along with great grandchildren, Jamison & Rowan of Lynnwood, Washington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Albert resided in Brownsville, Oregon most of his life, graduating from Brownsville High School in 1950. He joined the navy in 1951, assigned to naval patrol planes called P2Vs during the Korean War and was later called back to duty as a reserve for the Cuban Missile Crisis, serving a total of 12 years of naval duty.
In the 60’s he worked in local sawmills until joining the Laborers Union in 1963. Throughout his life he worked on construction projects such as Foster and Green Peter dams, various bridges such as the Alsea Bay Bridge in Waldport, assorted highways and Interstate projects, gas projects and many, many other construction projects. He also taught for three years at the Laborers Union School at Camp Adair.
Over the years, Albert had been involved with the Brownsville Jaycees, Sweet Home Elks, Albany American Legion, VFW and Linn-Benton Korean War Veterans among other groups.
Albert enjoyed deer and elk hunting, pool, cards, gambling and many other activities throughout the years.
A memorial or celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date due to the current situation of the global pandemic involving travel restrictions, social distancing and quarantines.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
