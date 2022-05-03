March 30, 1934 - May 2, 2022

Albert Felde, 88, of Albany, died Monday morning at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. He was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Dave Sr. and Millie (Schwab) Felde. He lived in Lodgegrass, Montana, until high school when he moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, where he met Janet Shoemaker. They were married in Sheridan on February 19, 1956. They lived in Butte, Montana, for two years before moving to Albany.

Albert served in the Army from 1953-1955. Worked 31 years as a maintenance oiler at the Albany Papermill where he retired in 1993. Albert was an avid square dancer, he was a member of the Timber Twirlers Square Dance Club since 1970. He loved to garden, do woodworking, and travel the US in his RV with his wife Janet.

Surviving are daughters Cindy Baty of Albany and Laurie Meyers of Bethlehem Pennsylvania; son Randall of Albany; brothers Danny and Robert; grandchildren Amanda Baty, Eric Baty, Evan Baty, Jim Massey and Sarah Morales; and seven great-grandchildren.

Brothers Fred and Adam and sister Esther Peirce died before him.

A graveside service will be held at Noon on Friday, May 13th at Willamette Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com