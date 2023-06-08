April 26, 1936 - June 1, 2023

Albert Allen Gentry, 87, passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Lebanon, Oregon. He was loved and cared for by many and will be greatly missed.

"Al" was born on April 27, 1936 in Smithville, Oklahoma to George "Allen" and Clara (Barton) Gentry. Al would be the oldest of five children: brothers Hubert, George "Preston," and Willie, and sister Barbara who died in infancy. The family lived in Oklahoma until they relocated to Oregon in 1946 where Allen and Clara ran a berry farm in Lacomb. Al attended Lebanon Union High School until 1954 when he began his career as a logger for Wimer, working his way to being a hook tender.

On Sept. 7, 1956, Al was married to Dolores "Dee" Serjeant in Sweet Home. They settled in Lebanon, and in March 1959 daughter Deborah was born, followed soon by son Jeff in December 1960. In June 1977, Al was in a life-altering work accident where he sustained a leg injury in addition to a traumatic brain injury. During this time, he did months of rehab and relearned how to do many things. After his recovery, he returned to work at the Duraflake paper mill in Albany for Willamette Industries until his retirement in 1994.

After retirement, Al and Dee spent several years traveling with friends all over the United States, Mexico, and Caribbean Islands, co-owning Aspree Travel for a period of time. They made memories visiting historic landmarks and lounging on cruise ships. The couple were regular members of the Lebanon Elks Lodge and the American Legion. The later years of Al's life were spent with family, watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up.

Al is preceded in death by his father Allen, mother Clara, and sister Barbara. He is survived by his wife, Dee; brothers Hubert, Preston (Dorothy), and Willie; children Debbi Ford and Jeff (Carrie); grandchildren Alex Ford (Kari), Amber Ford, Brian, and Timothy; and great grandchildren Thorin and Declan Ford.

A small celebration of life will be held by invitation only at a later date. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.