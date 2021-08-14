Alan L. Cheek was born March 1, 1944 in National City, California, and died July 26, 2021, in Salem. Known by friends and family as Al, he was a Vietnam veteran, serving three years in the U.S. Army. Al worked for Oremet in Albany for quite some time, being active in the Steelworkers union, and retiring as machinist. After retiring from Oremet, he made his living as metal recycler/scrapper. An avid MOPAR buff, Al enjoyed working on his vehicles, there were oh so many, ranging in all years, makes and models, and always helping others with theirs. Al has some antique pieces on display at Antique Powerland in Brooks, he loved going to the Annual Steam-up. He also enjoyed collecting coins, camping with family, and off road quading. Al was married once over the years, and through this marriage to RoseMary, he gained five step-children that he cherished deeply, and they him.