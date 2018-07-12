August 1, 1926 — July 8, 2018
Alan died on Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Corvallis.
He was born on August 1, 1926, in Portland, Oregon, the son of Philip and Olga (Johnson) Chaimov.
Alan graduated from Stanford University and later attended Oregon Medical School, graduating in 1954. Following graduation he served in the United States Navy before his residency in Ophthalmology at the Mayo Clinic.
Alan is survived by this wife, Anne; his four children, Greg (Ellen), Kathryn (Dave), John (Jenny) and Tom (Holly); grandchildren, Nick, Katie (Sam), Brian, Abby and Hilary; and his sister, Judy (Gene) Warren.
Services will be held in early August.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alan’s name to the Corvallis Clinic Foundation or Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis.
McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.