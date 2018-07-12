Subscribe for 17¢ / day

August 1, 1926 — July 8, 2018

Alan died on Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Corvallis.

He was born on August 1, 1926, in Portland, Oregon, the son of Philip and Olga (Johnson) Chaimov.

Alan graduated from Stanford University and later attended Oregon Medical School, graduating in 1954. Following graduation he served in the United States Navy before his residency in Ophthalmology at the Mayo Clinic.

Alan is survived by this wife, Anne; his four children, Greg (Ellen), Kathryn (Dave), John (Jenny) and Tom (Holly); grandchildren, Nick, Katie (Sam), Brian, Abby and Hilary; and his sister, Judy (Gene) Warren.

Services will be held in early August.

Memorial contributions may be made in Alan’s name to the Corvallis Clinic Foundation or Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis.

McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

