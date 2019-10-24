Akaiah Nicole Altstock, 14, of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A celebration of life was held on the beach where she loved to walk. Yellow carnations were released into the Atlantic Ocean by all in attendance.
Akaiah could no longer fight the pain after years of battling chronic migraine headaches.
She is survived by her grandparents, Randy and Marsha Altstock; sister, Skyy Altstock, all of Sneads Ferry, NC; her father, Matt Altstock of Salem; and her uncle and aunt, Kyle and Danielle Bruhn and cousins Garrick and Lydia Bruhn of Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org Pender Pines Garden Center, of Hampstead, North Carolina is designing a Japanese style memorial to be planted at the family's home. Our family requests that anyone who knows about a potential suicide to please speak up, let someone know.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge Chapel.