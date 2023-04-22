Sept. 2, 1953 - April 10, 2023

Agustin Hernandez Gonzalez, 69, of Eugene/Sweet Home, Oregon passed away April 10, 2023. Agustin was born September 2, 1953 to Felipe and Tomasa Gonzalez in Mamey Grande,Nayarit, Mexico.

Agustin immigrated to the United States in 1974 at the age of 21 and later became a U.S Citizen in 2014. Agustin met Teresa Evans at 24 in Sweet Home at the bowling alley. They were married for 30 years and had three daughters: Twyla, Raquel, and Julia.

On February 22, 1992 Agustin was baptized. Agustin embodied the fruitages of the spirit. In his life his actions showed love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. If you were lucky enough to have met Agustin you would know that his kindness radiated to those around him.

Agustin (or Auggie as many of his coworkers and friends knew him) worked in the mill industry most of his life. He retired from Weyehauser (formerly Willamette Industries) in 2015. Anyone who worked with Agustin knew how hard of a worker he was and enjoyed being his coworker and friend.

Agustin would do anything to provide for his friends and family. When he was not working he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Above everything else Agustin loved spending time with his three daughters.

Agustin was an amazing father. He worked hard and all hours to provide for his daughters. Any spare moment he had he spent with them whether it was taking them into nature to fish and swim, or teaching them how to ride a bike or drive. The most important thing Agustin did with his time was teach his daughters how to be kind and how to love. Agustin was a kind and gentle soul and the greatest gift he gave was unconditional love.

Agustin is preceded in death by his daughter Raquel Nzeidze of Corvallis. His father, Felipe Gonzalez and brother Marco Antonio Gonzalez Gomez of Mazatan, Mexico.

Agustin is survived by his daughters Twyla and son-in-law, Joe Bohrer of Eugene. Son-in-law Stephen Nzeidze of Corvallis. Daughter Julia, son-in-law Brandon, grandson Elijah Weist and Teresa Gonzalez of Lebanon, mother Tomasa Gonzalez, and siblings Doroteo Gonzalez Gomez, Rosa Gonzalez Gomez, Gloria Gonzalez Gomez, and Herminia Gonzalez Hernandez of Mazatan, Mexico.

Agustin will be missed deeply by so many, especially his daughters.

Por siempre en mi corazón. Te amamos papá. Nos vemos en el paraíso.

A public burial will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:00pm at Oaklawn Cemetery in Corvallis, Oregon.

A public memorial service for Agustin will be held April 30, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Sweet Home. All are welcome.