Agripina (PeeWee) Gutierrez

October 16, 1922 - January 27, 2020
PeeWee Gutierrez 97, entered the arms of Jesus on Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home here in Albany.
PeeWee was born in Livingston, California to Pedro and Elena Guzman. Her family moved to Michoacan, Mexico where she attended school until the 3rd grade. She lived there until she was 18; the age she made her way to Oregon, where she worked and taught herself English.
PeeWee married the love of her life, Carlos Gutierrez, April 20, 1946. They were married for 70 years! They had 6 children; whom they instilled the value of hard work, unconditional love, the meaning of family, and the skill to prepare authentic Mexican dishes. Their kids and spouses are Gloria (Bob) Erner, Carl (Rikki), Mario (Tammy), Annie (Pete) Moore, Jimmy (Penny), Bobby (Melinda). From their kids they received 22 grandkids, 46 great-grandkids, and 9 great-great-grandkids (plus 2 coming this summer) PeeWee had a heart for babies. She loved every single one.
PeeWee enjoyed spending time with all of her kids and grandkids in the comfort of her home. She made each one feel like they were her favorite. She would always have food ready for anyone who stopped by, no matter the hour. She loved to tell stories, play marbles, and color. She was also a master at crocheting. She loved to make hats, baby blankets, and doll clothes for everyone. Her heart was pure gold and her laugh was infectious.
PeeWee was the last of 7 children to pass. She was also reunited with her love; Carlos and her parents the day she left earth. She is and will always be missed by her family and those who knew and loved her.
PeeWee’s service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at 11a.m. There will be a burial following at Willamette Memorial Park.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Service information
11:00AM
706 Ellsworth St SW
Albany, OR 97321
12:00AM
2640 Old Salem Road NE
Albany, OR 97321