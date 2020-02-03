Agripina (PeeWee) Gutierrez

October 16, 1922 - January 27, 2020

PeeWee Gutierrez 97, entered the arms of Jesus on Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home here in Albany.

PeeWee was born in Livingston, California to Pedro and Elena Guzman. Her family moved to Michoacan, Mexico where she attended school until the 3rd grade. She lived there until she was 18; the age she made her way to Oregon, where she worked and taught herself English.

PeeWee married the love of her life, Carlos Gutierrez, April 20, 1946. They were married for 70 years! They had 6 children; whom they instilled the value of hard work, unconditional love, the meaning of family, and the skill to prepare authentic Mexican dishes. Their kids and spouses are Gloria (Bob) Erner, Carl (Rikki), Mario (Tammy), Annie (Pete) Moore, Jimmy (Penny), Bobby (Melinda). From their kids they received 22 grandkids, 46 great-grandkids, and 9 great-great-grandkids (plus 2 coming this summer) PeeWee had a heart for babies. She loved every single one.