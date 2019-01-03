June 25, 1925 — December 29, 2018
Agnes was born on June 25, 1925 in Tygh Valley, Oregon to Martha (Johnson) and Clay Nelson. Her family moved to Dayton, Oregon where she eventually would meet and marry Melvin Goetzinger on October 5, 1946.
They started a family and moved to Corvallis, where they raised their three sons Larry, Allen and Dale.
Agnes was an avid reader and loved crocheting and in her later years made caps for premature babies in the hospital. She was also a member of the Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, in Corvallis.
She was proceeded in death by her infant, daughter Lola; her husband, Melvin; her granddaughter, Daffeney; and her son, Allen.
She is survived by her sons, Larry and his wife, Karen, and Dale and his wife, Mona; six grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 7, 2019 at The Friends Cemetery in Newburg, Oregon.
McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.