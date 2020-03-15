Adrienne Mae VanDyke Milne Scott

November 27, 1927 – March 9, 2020
Adrienne Scott, 92, of Albany passed away at the Evergreen Hospice House on Monday, March 9, 2020.
The daughter of Edgar and Hazel (Bourassa) VanDyke, Adrienne was born in Broken Bow, Nebraska. Adrienne grew up on a small farm in Dundee that her parents bought after living in Canada and Spokane, Washington. She graduated Valedictorian from Dundee High School in 1943 and attended one year at Linfield College.
You have free articles remaining.
She met Charles Milne in Dundee, a logger originally from Yamhill, and they were married on October 12, 1946. They moved from Valsetz to Myrtle Point to Coquille, where they raised four children. Adrienne worked for Georgia Pacific in Coquille as an Executive Assistant for many years. After she and Charles retired, they built a home on the Umpqua River at Scottsburg where they enjoyed lots of fishing and gardening. Charles passed away in 1995. Adrienne then married Grant Scott in 1998 and they lived in Corvallis until moving to the Mennonite Village in Albany. Grant passed away in 2017.
Adrienne enjoyed bowling, reading, camping and many crafts including quilting. She loved crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy. She enjoyed traveling and visited family in Canada as well as trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Florida, Europe, a Panama Canal cruise and an epic cross-country train trip.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine Harwood, Patricia Russell and Janet (Spike) Scherer, and son Larry (Betty) Milne; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Adrienne was preceded in death by both of her husbands; brothers, Howard and David VanDyke; Sisters, Marjorie Vassallo and Rachel Parker Oberdorff.
Adrienne was a supporter for many years of the Albany Helping Hands charity. At her request, no services will be held. Condolences may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com