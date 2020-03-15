Adrienne Mae VanDyke Milne Scott

November 27, 1927 – March 9, 2020

The daughter of Edgar and Hazel (Bourassa) VanDyke, Adrienne was born in Broken Bow, Nebraska. Adrienne grew up on a small farm in Dundee that her parents bought after living in Canada and Spokane, Washington. She graduated Valedictorian from Dundee High School in 1943 and attended one year at Linfield College.

She met Charles Milne in Dundee, a logger originally from Yamhill, and they were married on October 12, 1946. They moved from Valsetz to Myrtle Point to Coquille, where they raised four children. Adrienne worked for Georgia Pacific in Coquille as an Executive Assistant for many years. After she and Charles retired, they built a home on the Umpqua River at Scottsburg where they enjoyed lots of fishing and gardening. Charles passed away in 1995. Adrienne then married Grant Scott in 1998 and they lived in Corvallis until moving to the Mennonite Village in Albany. Grant passed away in 2017.