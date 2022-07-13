February 24, 1925 - July 6, 2022

Adriaan Pieter Hoogerhuis passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a brief illness. A resident of Corvallis and more recently of Portland, Oregon, he spent his final days in Redmond, surrounded by family and taking in the beauty of the Three Sisters, a segment of the Cascade mountain range, a setting he treasured.

Born February 24,1925 in the province of Zeeland, a series of small islands in the southwest part of the Netherlands, he was the son of Jan and Cornelia Hoogerhuis. Coming of age in the challenging days of World War II, Adriaan emerged with a bright spirit, along with a passion and talent for building and working with his hands. Following trade school, he served in the Dutch army as a Drill Sergeant before embarking on a long and fruitful career as a draftsman/engineer for Otis Elevator. His tenure with Otis began first in Amsterdam, then later in Redlands, California where he immigrated with his family, and finally in Bloomington, Indiana, before retiring and moving back to the West Coast to be near family.

His passion for boats and sailing led Adriaan to a blind date and the love of his life, Celina Koene. They married in1954 and had three children. Adriaan is survived by wife, Celina Hoogerhuis of Portland, Oregon, sister Nel Mantel of Rotterdam, Holland, and his children: Peter and wife Kathleen Hoogerhuis of Redmond, Oregon; Erik and wife Beth Hoogerhuis of Orinda, California; and Inge and wife Sandra Lewis of Portland, Oregon. Adriaan was especially proud of his grandchildren: Mara Hoogerhuis and husband Sean Glass of Lake Oswego, Oregon; Katya Hoogerhuis of Concord, California; Case Hoogerhuis and Sarah Miers of San Francisco, California; Marijke Hoogerhuis of Orinda, California, August Rebecca Lewis Hoogerhuis of Portland, Oregon, and great grand-child Audrey Lilian Glass, of Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Known also as Tonnetje, Ton, Antwon, Pap and Opa, Adriaan continued to pursue his interests and ability to make whatever he set his sights upon. He loved the outdoors and tended his homestead and thriving garden with joyful dedication. Utilizing a wide range of skills (and tools!), he built a fully operational workshop in his backyard, once in Redlands, California and then again in Corvallis, Oregon. In these spaces, among a myriad of projects both big and small, he created an impressive collection of hand-made, detailed model boats. As a self-taught man and a student of history who had lived through, was deeply impacted by and thoughtful about WWII, Adriaan cultivated his knowledge and role as the family historian. Adriaan understood how his journey paved the way for the many opportunities and successes he witnessed in the generations to come after him, a legacy he was palpably proud of and one that brought him great satisfaction. A gentle, kind soul with a hearty laugh and sparkle in his eye, Adriaan made everyone feel welcome. Guided by a steadfast moral compass, he remained curious about others and interested in the world, expressing gratitude and always going the extra mile for his family. Amidst the heartbreak of his final days, was abundant love and light surrounding him, a faithful reflection of a life well lived and a man genuinely beloved by so many. He will be dearly missed, remembered and cherished.

