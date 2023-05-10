It is with both deep sadness and great joy and gratitude for having shared life with him that the family of Adam Tompkins announce his passing on April 28, 2023. Adam is preceded in death by his mom, Rosalind Tompkins-Peterson, and his brother Dan. And he is survived by his son Aiden, sister Alyson and her husband Mark, by Dan's wife Mary and by his father Robert and wife Elizabeth.

Adam graduated from Dallas High and Oregon State University and worked in various management positions. The last of these was at Denny's Restaurant and Sports Bar, which he referred to as Cheers-Albany and where a benefit will be held for his son Aiden on June 3.

Adam was a unique individual. He had a huge heart and deep love and loyalty for his friends, family and two cats — Tuesday and Wednesday. He was "real" and without pretense. He had an insatiable curiosity leading to some whimsical and wacky inventions. A skilled guitarist, he played with various local bands and loved making music with friends and with Aiden. A creative artist, he worked in stone and wood sculpture, acrylics, and lately in glass mosaics. He loved Polk and Linn County histories and he explored their outdoors, slogging through Calapooya mud to fetch wood for carvings and stones for his garden. He was an avid fisherman and Beaver fan.

And while we feel a profound loss at his passing, we also feel the joy of his continuing to be with us in the memories of the love and life we shared together.