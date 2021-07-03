 Skip to main content
Adam Dean Church
April 3, 1979 - June 21, 2021

Adam Dean Church, age 42, of Albany passed away June 21, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona, due to complications related to a blood infection. He was born in Corvallis, April 3, 1979. He was a graduate of Crescent Valley High School and Oregon State University. He was employed by Oregon State University as a Fiscal Coordinator in the Grants Department. He is survived by his parents, Dean and Patty Church of Albany; sister, Emily Church of Anchorage, Alaska; and brother, Galen Church of Sacramento, California. Importantly he is also survived by many cherished friends and colleagues across Oregon and the country. Adam was a proud Beaver and loved rock hunting and baking amazing bread. Date of memorial service is still forthcoming. Memorial scholarship fund is being established.

