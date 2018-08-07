Subscribe for 17¢ / day

May 18, 1944 — August 4, 2018

Ada Mae Slayter passed away on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.

Ada was born in Lodi, California, to William and Berta Patton.

She grew up in Stockton, California, and married her husband of 57 years, Hallie Slayter on December 7, 1959.

They moved to Oregon in 1963, and have lived in Albany since 1965, where they raised their three children, Tammy, Hallie Jr., and Glen.

Ada was a gifted gardener and loved to spend time working in her yard, nurturing a thriving flower garden. She had a love for reading and enjoyed quilting, knitting and many forms of crafting. She was known by her family for her love, laughter, joy, sense of humor, and humming as she went about her day. But the thing she loved most was her family — her children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ada is survived by children, Tammy and Mike Stone, Hallie Jr. and Juli Slayter, Glen and Ann Slayter, and honorary daughter Gail Winden; grandchildren, Sara and Bobby Stravers, Bryan and Kristin Stone, Casey and Cassidy Stone, Cassie and Evan Winnett, Shelbi, Lexia, Kaitlyn, and Logan Slayter; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Jacob, Camden, Allison and Michael.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hallie; and one great-grandchild, Henry Alan Stone.

All are invited to join the family for a public graveside service honoring Ada at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018 at Willamette Memorial Park, as well as for a time of celebration immediately following at Harvest Baptist Church, 2660 Marion Street SE, Albany.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

