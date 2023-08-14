July 24, 1930 - August 6, 2023

Ada Jo was born in Jester Oklahoma to Horace and Jessie Love. She was the youngest of 8 children: Pauline, Haskell, Opal, Claud, Clyde, Freeman, Keeth and Ada Jo. They were a musical family and Jo started tapping the organ pedals at 3 years old.

That love of music carried on throughout her entire life. She would continue playing the piano and singing in many church groups. The family moved to Bakersfield California where Jo graduated from Bakersfield High School.

In June 1953 she married Fred Tarver and enjoyed 47 good years of marriage before cancer took Fred away.

While Fred and Jo were in San Luis Obispo getting Fred's Engineering degree they had two sons: Steve and Gary.

Job offers led them to the Bay Area California where they raised their two sons and were fully involved in Church life. When the boys were in school, Jo went to work at Prospect High School as an Instructional Aid and Career Center Coordinator. During this time she also studied and received her Certificate from Moody Bible Institute and later got her Diploma from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary, in Biblical Studies. She taught Bible lessons for nearly 70 years! Besides that, Jo was a Master Food Preserver and also taught basic English to Japanese and Korean people whose spouses were going to OSU. Her love of flowers and floral arrangements made her backyard a beautiful place to enjoy.

She made people's lives flourish in so many ways. Now she is Praising Jesus inside a great choir!