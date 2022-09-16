Ada Jean Packard Lofts Fancher

August 21,1932 –September 7, 2022

Ada was born in Portland, OR to Minnie and Richard Packard. She joined her older brother, Dick. She grew up in Portland, OR, graduating from Grant High School. Ada went on to Oregon State College/University, earning her Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degrees.

On June 10, 1951 Ada married David Lofts and together they had four children: Karen, Scott (deceased), David and Cynthia. Ada and Dave lived across many parts of Oregon, and had great adventures living on Guam, Oahu and Maui. While on Maui, Ada served as a teacher at St. Anthony's Catholic High School.

When the family returned to the states Ada became a Business Education and DECA Teacher at Sunset High School. Dave and Ada divorced in 1976. Scott died in 1978 which was a heavy loss for the family to this day. Ada has eight grandchildren: JoAnna, Tami, April and Chetty (deceased), Wilson, Colton and Laura, Ada and Leona. She also has five great-grandchildren: Maya, Josie, Kara, Jack, Sydney and two bonus greats.

On April 29, 1978 Ada married Burr Fancher and they made their home in Albany, OR. Burr's children: Terrie, Mike, Connie and Scott (deceased); his grandchildren: Tammie, Tonya, Tracie, Doug, David, Paul & Pat, Matt, Mark, Melissa, Melva, Isaiah, Laura & Thad, Nicole, Shannon, Laura (Beth), Jake & Rachel; and many great-grandchildren have been a significant part of Ada's life. Their blended family had many years of pumpkin carving, Burro riding, fishing and story-telling.

Together, she and Burr built a very successful consulting business serving educational institutions at both high school and college levels in multiple states, and several foreign countries. In addition, Ada was a school administrator for the Corvallis School District, from which she retired.

Ada shared many stories of growing up, skating down the 71st St. Hill with her girlfriends, running the hurdles, playing softball, playing piano, being involved in theatre, singing, dancing and many family connections. She spent many summers with her brother working on the ranch in Eastern Oregon, of which she had fond memories.

She was an accomplished pianist, often playing and singing with grandchildren at the piano. She was a beautiful seamstress and taught both of her daughters to sew. She tried her hand at oil painting and has some treasured pieces. She spent many a year canning and preserving fruits and vegetables. The kids have memories of picking strawberries, raspberries, apples and peaches to put up for the next year, something she had been doing all her life with her mother, aunties and kids.

Ada shared with her family the value of hard work, humility, connection, justice, caring for others and that we can all do hard things.

Ada is survived by her children: (and their spouses), Karen Jarboe (Chet), Cindy Lofts, David Lofts (Hannah); and their children and grandchildren; her husband, Burr Fancher; and children: Terrie McQuistan, Mike Fancher (Ali), Connie Wahl (Tony), and Scott's wife Karen Fancher; their children and grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her mother, father, brother, son, grandson, step-son, ex-husband and numerous other family and friends.

A burial service for Ada will be held on September 29, 2022 at 1:15 PM at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR. A Celebration of Life will follow at a friend's home in Wilsonville, OR.

Ada's viewing will be held Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 from 3:30PM to 5:00PM at Fisher Funeral Home 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.

Flowers can be sent to Fisher Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers if you would like to contribute to your favorite charity in Ada's name it would be appreciated.