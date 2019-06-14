July 7, 1924 — May 25, 2019
Abner O. Waldron passed away on May 25, 2019 at his home at Timberhill Place Assisted Living in Corvallis after a brief illness. He was 94. Ab was born on July 7, 1924 in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. The family moved to Zillah, Washington when Ab was a boy and there he completed his education, graduating from Zillah high school.
Ab enlisted in the Army Air Force soon after and spent his service as a gunnery instructor stateside. Ab married Myrna Y. Ingalls on July 3, 1948, and the family moved to the Cowiche/Tieton, Washington area where they raised three children. Ab began his career with Pacific Power and Light in a variety of jobs and locations. He was an active volunteer with the Cowiche Fire Department.
Ab completed his working career employed by SAIF Corporation in Portland. Ab and his wife settled in the Salem area. During his retirement he enjoyed RVing and playing bridge.
Ab is survived by his wife, Myrna; his three children, Jennifer Patterson (Klamath Falls), Don Waldron of Tukwilla, Washington and Nancy Chaney of Corvallis, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no service per Ab’s request.