Aaron Michael Kline

March 12, 1954 — February 12, 2020
Aaron “Mike” Kline, age 65, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Albany General Hospital in Albany, Oregon.
Mike was born in Duncansville, Pennsylvania to Lawrence J. Kline II and Aldine C. Long (Keckler). Mike graduated from Hollidaysburg High School in Hollidaysburg, PA. He moved to Oregon in 1972 and started working for Oregon White Truck. In 1980, Mike opened Kline’s Truck Repair in Lebanon, Oregon. He was a diesel mechanic for many years. Mike then worked for Mid Pacific Enterprise in Albany. He was a long time resident of Lebanon and Albany and loved the community. Mike was a Steelers fan and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Mike is survived by his two sons, Josh Kline (Jaimie) of Corvallis and Tyler Kline (Emeli) of Cottage Grove. Grandchildren Brennen Kline, Meredith Sprinkel, Zoe, Gavin and Declan Griffin . His siblings Lawrence J. Kline III (Linda) of Portland, OR; Dorothy E. Snyder of Duncansville, PA; Gloria M. Jones (Tom) of Media, PA; Sharon A. Yeckley (Dave) of Duncansville, PA. Aldine remarried after Lawrence died and had two sons Paul Long (Becky) Hollidaysburg, PA; Brian Long of Hollidaysburg, PA with Marion D. Long and Aunt Shirley Thompson (Keckler) of Yakima, WA.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence J. Kline II; his mother Aldine C. Long and step dad Marion Long. He had two sisters, Christine A. Kline and Deborah J. Corl (Kline). His grandparents, Arthur and Anna Keckler, who were very instrumental in his life. Mike’s brother-in-law Tom Snyder and Uncle Clark Thompson MD.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Fairview Mennonite Church (Goltra Road) in Albany.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
306 Washington St. SW
Albany, OR 97321
10:00AM
35100 Goltra Rd SE
Albany, OR 97322
12:00AM
35100 Goltra Rd SE
Albany, OR 97322