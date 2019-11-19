March 26, 1937 – October 25, 2019
On October 25th Aaron ‘Bud’ Dearing was called to tee time on the greatest golf course of all; we are sure he is playing with friends who were glad to see him. Bud fought a long and valiant battle with Myelofibrosis that ended in his home with his family around him. Play well Bud.
Aaron was born in Corvallis in 1937 to Aaron and Della Dearing in their home near Oregon State University. The house was located on the property that is now the parking garage on the OSU campus. He attended Franklin Elementary, Corvallis High School, and Oregon State University. Bud graduated from Oregon State University in 1963 with a BS in Business Management and a minor in Industrial Chemistry.
Bud spent his youth ranging the area in and around Corvallis and Philomath. He knew every swamp, creek, hill, ridge, and just plain cool place in a 10-mile radius of town, more to the west all the way to the coast. He and his father fished all the local rivers; his father was a legendary fisherman from here to the coast and drug him along on many fishing trips. When he was 11 years old Bud caught a salmon with his bare hands on one of those trips, he was horrified that he had to release it because it was an illegal catch. He also hunted deer and squirrels in the Timberhill area when it was still wild woods; camping for days in the summers with his friend.
In his senior year of High School Bud joined the Naval Reserve, he spent the next 5 years learning everything he could to become a Radarman 2nd class U.S. Navy. He received letters of commendation from two different fleet ship Captains for his performance during his active service. He was actively deployed for the Cuban Missile Crisis quarantine in early 1962. He was honorably discharged in 1963.
While going to college at Oregon State University Bud was employed at the Benton Hotel in downtown Corvallis, eventually becoming manager, at that time it was a bustling place. With a family to support Bud needed more income so he pursued a job with a local plywood mill at Camp Adair. That turned out be the start of a lifelong career in the wood industry. He began as clean-up crew in 1959 and ended as the Superintendent in 1982 when the site closed as a plywood mill, it is now the compost recycling center. He went on to work for Willamette Industries as a custom products sales rep until he retired in 2004.
Bud was an avid golfer; he began playing golf in his teens at Marysville Golf Course in Corvallis. He played every opportunity he could and was winning nearly every tournament Marysville offered through the 1960’s and set several course records. He made his first of many hole-in-one shots at Marysville Golf Course.
After becoming a member of Springhill Country Club in 1973 Bud won the Club Championship at Springhill Country Club, and over the years he won it 7 more times. He went on to play on the Senior Professional Golf Tour many years winning numerous trophies and titles to his credit. He competed in 72 tournaments over his career as a golfer, most of them he either won or he placed in the top 5 places. As a senior he took home 26 titles, he was the Oregon Senior Champion 9 times. He took tournaments very seriously and focused entirely on the event.
Bud met many people through golf; some of them became lifelong friends. Buying a house and living across the street from the golf course was one of his longtime dreams, he enjoyed being close to the golf course and kept the golf cart powered up and ready to go. He and Isabelle stayed in a condo on the edge on a golf course for their yearly stay in Hawaii for three months. They both greatly enjoyed playing golf there near the ocean laughing with friends.
Bud met his lovely wife, Carol Murphy, attending Corvallis High School. After several years of courtship, they married June 26, 1958 in Corvallis. They stayed in the Corvallis area and raised three children. After the children were grown; they enjoyed staying in their cottage on the Oregon coast: walking the beach, trying new places to eat, and playing golf. Traveling in their motor home was an activity they enjoyed doing with friends caravanning or by themselves finding new places to camp. Sadly, Carol passed away in 1992.
Bud is survived by his partner of 12 years, Isabelle Landis; his three children: Sheri (John), Randy (Cindy), and Linda; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
There will be a graveside service with military honors at Oaklawn Memorial Cemetery in Corvallis at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23. All are welcome to attend.