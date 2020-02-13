NW Natural in favor of cap-and-trade legislation

Count NW Natural as one of the companies and organizations in favor of Oregon Democrats’ proposal to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

The natural gas utility didn’t support the initial cap-and-trade proposal before the Legislature last year, but House Bill 2020 was modified enough that NW Natural eventually ended up in favor of it. NW Natural representatives said there were additional changes to the new plan, Senate Bill 1530, and they back that as well.

In general, Senate Bill 1530 would force large greenhouse gas emitters to obtain credits for each ton of gas they release, create an overall limit for emissions in Oregon and seek to reduce these over time. Proponents argue that the state needs to reduce greenhouse gases, which scientists believe are a major driver of climate change. Opponents contend that SB 1530 would hurt rural families by increasing fuel costs for loggers, farmers, truckers and other small businesses.

One important part of SB 1530, as with previous versions of the climate bill, is an exemption for low-income residential natural gas customers, so they won’t face higher bills.