NuScale receives final OK for small reactors

NuScale, the small-scale nuclear reactor firm that grew out of Oregon State University research, has passed a key regulatory hurdle.

The Portland-based company, which also has offices in Corvallis, Maryland, North Carolina, Washington and London, has received Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval for the safety aspects of its design.

The OK marks the sixth and final piece of NuScale’s design-certification application. The company’s customers now can proceed with plans for generation facilities.

The design-certification application, which NuScale completed in December 2016, is 12,000 pages long, took 2 million hours of work to frame and cost $500 million.

“NRC’s approval of our NuScale small modular reactor design helps us to move forward in fulfilling our mission to provide advanced nuclear technology for the production of electricity, heat and clean water to improve the quality of life for people around the world,” said Jose Reyes, NuScale’s founder and an OSU faculty member for three decades.