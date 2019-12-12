NuScale gets Phase 4 approval

“Nobody expects a surprise after this point,” he added, “but you still go through the process.”

At this point, the review process is still on track to get to final NRC design certification no later than September of next year, Bergman said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That would make NuScale’s design the first small modular reactor approved for use in the United States and would position the company as a leader in the global marketplace for SMRs. Russia and China are both working on SMR designs.

“We’re generally considered the lead small modular reactor design out there,” Bergman said.

The potential payoff is substantial, to say the least. NuScale officials expect the worldwide market for SMRs to reach $100 billion by 2035 and keep climbing from there.

“We’re talking in the trillions,” Bergman said.

NuScale’s first customer, Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, plans to build a 12-module SMR plant on Idaho National Laboratory property near Idaho Falls. That project will require construction and operating approval from the NRC, but no additional design certification will be needed.