Number of weekend days: 3; number of COVID cases: 28,037 in Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority reported 28,037 new cases over the holiday weekend, raising the state case total to 541,415.

There were 10 new deaths in the four-day period, raising Oregon’s death total to 5,893. These numbers reflect the cases and deaths from Jan. 14 through Jan. 18. They break down as:

10,232 cases Friday

6,062 cases Saturday

4,558 cases Sunday

7,185 cases Monday

The numbers may be artificially low because not all jurisdictions report cases over the weekends.

Linn County reported 873 cases over the weekend, raising that county’s case total to 19,153. There were no new deaths reported over the weekend in Linn County, with its death total remaining at 217.

Benton County reported 792 cases over the weekend, bringing the case total there to 10,528. No new deaths were reported in Benton County, with its death toll remaining at 46.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 911 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus, 152 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. Sixty-two out of 662 adult ICU beds are unoccupied, a 9% availability. Of non-ICU beds, 250 out of 4,107, or 6%, are available.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, there are three adult ICU beds available, a 4% availability. Twenty-one adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, also a 4% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 11,430 new coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 17. There are now nearly 3.1 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 2.8 million have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 855,149 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, raising the U.S. case total to more than 66.7 million. Another 1,127 new deaths nationwide raises the country’s death total to 850,575.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

