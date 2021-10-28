Number of Oregonians with at least one COVID vaccine dose reaches 80%

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, Oct. 28 that 80% of adult Oregonians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
The state ranks 20th in the nation for the percentage of those with one shot, and 12th in the nation for the percentage of those who are fully vaccinated, according to the Oregon Health Authority. In Oregon, 63% of all residents are vaccinated, and children age 12 and younger remain ineligible for a vaccine.
There is still a vaccination gap in rural communities and communities of color.
“We are working with leaders in communities of color and faith communities to redress the lack of fair access to vaccines,” OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks said in a statement. “While we celebrate this milestone, our hope is that the 80% vaccination rate only continues to rise to include every Oregonian.”
The coronavirus vaccine breakthrough report was released on Thursday, showing that 72.1% of all COVID-19 cases between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. There were, 2,156 breakthrough cases out of 7,723, accounting for 27.9% of all cases.
Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus, according to health authorities.
The pediatric weekly dashboard update revealed that case rates are highest among those ages 5 to 11, followed by those 12 to 17.
OHA reported 1,116 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s report, raising Oregon’s case total to 363,648. There were 24 new COVID-related deaths, raising the state’s death total to 4,358.
There were 24 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Benton County, bringing that county’s case total to 5,648. There were 76 new cases in Linn County, bringing that county’s case total to 13,273.
Neither county reported any deaths in Thursday’s virus report. Benton County’s death total remains at 31, and Linn County’s death total remains at 132.
Hospitalizations: There are 533 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 125 of whom are in intensive care unit beds.
There are 52 available adult ICU beds out of 697, or 7% availability. There are 272 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,139, or 7% availability.
In the mid-Willamette Valley, 6% of adult ICU beds are available, and 3% of adult non-ICU beds are available.
Vaccinations: OHA reported on Thursday that 2.6 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 2.4 million have completed their vaccination series. The report also stated that 272,935 people have received an extra vaccine dose.
Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 80,248 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the U.S. case total to nearly 45.7 million. There were 1,619 new COVID-related deaths nationwide, raising the country’s death total to 740,348.
Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.