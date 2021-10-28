 Skip to main content
Number of Oregonians with at least one COVID vaccine dose reaches 80%
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine08

Samaritan health care workers are now delivering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, Oct. 28 that 80% of adult Oregonians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The state ranks 20th in the nation for the percentage of those with one shot, and 12th in the nation for the percentage of those who are fully vaccinated, according to the Oregon Health Authority. In Oregon, 63% of all residents are vaccinated, and children age 12 and younger remain ineligible for a vaccine.

There is still a vaccination gap in rural communities and communities of color.

Another step is underway in the push to vaccinate children against COVID-19.Pfizer announced Thursday it officially submitted a request to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in kids 5 to 11 years old. The company is looking to amend its EUA to include the age group, which if granted, would offer 5 to 11 year olds the first COVID-19 vaccine option for them. The FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is expected to meet Oct. 26 to discuss Pfizer's request and hear input from public health experts. An FDA spokesperson states, "While the FDA cannot predict how long its evaluation of the data and information will take, the agency will review the EUA request as expeditiously as possible using its thorough and science-based approach, and expects this evaluation to take a matter of weeks as opposed to months."Pfizer said it submitted initial data to the agency last week. It said the vaccine showed a favorable safety profile and elicited robust neutralizing antibody responses. The company said the results were comparable to those in a previous study in people 16 to 25 years old. The vaccine for kids five to 11 was given at a third of the dose used in the older age group. The vaccine would be given in two doses, three weeks apart, according to the company. The new prompted varying views from parents contemplating what steps they would take if the vaccine moved forward. "I would not have them take it initially," said Ivory McGee Perry. "I think maybe after a year if other parents want to do that I would wait and see if there are any side effects or long term effects you know after a year then maybe I would have my children vaccinated."Another parent told us of a different plan. "I'm excited that my youngest can finally get protect everybody else in the house is and he as just that missing link," said Vanessa Blaszczyk, adding concern about protecting others with risk factors.Pediatricians are encouraging parents to talk to their pediatricians or doctors. "We in the medical community are extremely confident that these vaccines are safe and are effective and we are going to convey that to our parents, said Dr. Lisa Gwynn. Gwynn is the president of the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and an associate professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. "They've gone through a lot this pandemic," Gwynn said. "For them to be able to go to school to remain in school to not have to be quarantined that's a huge quality of life issue for our children so this vaccine is one step closer in getting to that goal."Other doctors also pointed to school."What that means is almost every kid that goes to school now has the opportunity to protect themselves," said Dr. Mobeen Rathore, chief of infectious disease and immunology for Wolfson Children's Hospital. "It's exciting news its something we've all been waiting for for quite a while now."For parents, another doctor offered this: "My message to them is one we have really good data from adults. We have 6.4 billion people in the world who have been vaccinated with very, very few adverse events and I feel like, with kids, that probably will be even less based on what I know about vaccines, said Dr. Katie Taylor with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Louisiana.

“We are working with leaders in communities of color and faith communities to redress the lack of fair access to vaccines,” OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks said in a statement. “While we celebrate this milestone, our hope is that the 80% vaccination rate only continues to rise to include every Oregonian.”

The coronavirus vaccine breakthrough report was released on Thursday, showing that 72.1% of all COVID-19 cases between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. There were, 2,156 breakthrough cases out of 7,723, accounting for 27.9% of all cases. 

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus, according to health authorities.

The pediatric weekly dashboard update revealed that case rates are highest among those ages 5 to 11, followed by those 12 to 17. 

OHA reported 1,116 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s report, raising Oregon’s case total to 363,648. There were 24 new COVID-related deaths, raising the state’s death total to 4,358.

There were 24 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Benton County, bringing that county’s case total to 5,648. There were 76 new cases in Linn County, bringing that county’s case total to 13,273.

Neither county reported any deaths in Thursday’s virus report. Benton County’s death total remains at 31, and Linn County’s death total remains at 132.

Hospitalizations: There are 533 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 125 of whom are in intensive care unit beds.

There are 52 available adult ICU beds out of 697, or 7% availability. There are 272 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,139, or 7% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, 6% of adult ICU beds are available, and 3% of adult non-ICU beds are available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported on Thursday that 2.6 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 2.4 million have completed their vaccination series. The report also stated that 272,935 people have received an extra vaccine dose.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 80,248 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the U.S. case total to nearly 45.7 million. There were 1,619 new COVID-related deaths nationwide, raising the country’s death total to 740,348.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. 

