If you go

The Collings Foundation's Wings of Freedom Tour continues the next two days at the Corvallis Municipal Airport. Here is the schedule for the event, which features a P-51 Mustang, a B-17 Flying Fortress, a B-24 Liberator and a B-25 Mitchell:

Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Notes: The B-25 was not on site Wednesday, but officials hoped to have it available this morning. The tour continues Friday afternoon through Sunday at the Aurora State Airport.

Tour information: call 800-568-8924