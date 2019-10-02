First, a P-51 Mustang zipped in from the southeast, took a loop around the Corvallis Municipal Airport, landed and taxied to a visitor’s area near the Corvallis Aero Service’s main hangar.
Moments later, a B-17 Flying Fortress, one of just nine in flying condition in the United States, entered from the west and joined the P-51 on the tarmac.
Finally, a B-24 Liberator, the last of its kind, moved into view and started its loop toward the runway.
“Now there is an airplane, a B-24, gear down and welded,” said Carl Gustafson, 92, watching from the fence near the runway.
Gustafson, a long-time Corvallis resident and former Oregon State University baseball player, flew 27 missions on B-24s during World War II, serving as nose gunner and occasional bombardier. In 2015 Gustafson was awarded Knight status in the Legion of Honor by the French government for his efforts to help liberate Europe.
Gustafson is nothing if not loyal to his plane, gently poking fun at B-17 aficionado Jerry Ritter, the son of a World War II B-17 pilot.
“Hey, look, Jerry they’re towing yours in!” Gustafson said of the B-17.
Ritter, snookered, rushed to the fence to take a look before moving on to assist spectators onto the B-17 and sharing his knowledge of the aircraft.
Gustafson, meanwhile, ambled out to the B-24. He is asked why he prefers the aircraft.
“It got me back,” he said.
It wasn’t easy. Once, Gustafson and his crew crash-landed in Allied territory in France. Twice his plane made emergency landings back in England.
Gustafson described how the Eighth Air Force set up emergency landing areas in fields and other flat ground for planes that couldn’t make it back to the base.
“We called it ‘plopping down,’ ” Gustafson said, “and we plopped down a couple of times.”
The B-24 had a crew of 10, and Gustafson flew with the same airmen for all 27 missions.
“I’m the only one left,” he said.
Gustafson is a strong supporter of the Collings Foundation, the nonprofit which operates the tours. His contributions earned him a spot of honor on the fuselage near the distinctive twin tail of the aircraft.
“My name is on that plane, along with a bunch of other fellows,” Gustafson said.
Whereupon Gustafson took a seat in a lawn chair near his beloved plane and continued to tell stories to a steady stream of spectators, who also chatted him up about this year’s Beavers baseball team.
And thanked him for his service.