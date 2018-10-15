The November general election typically brings a wide range of scenarios for Linn County’s small towns, and this year is no exception.
Some communities don’t have enough candidates for positions and write-ins could be elected — and there’s one councilman who didn’t file but is now seeking re-election as an unofficial candidate.
Other cities have exactly the right amount of candidates to fill the open positions.
And then there are contested races in several towns.
Here’s a brief rundown of the races:
Brownsville
Mayor Donald Ware is running unopposed in his re-election bid, but four candidates are seeking three City Council positions.
Incumbent councilors Mike Neddeau and Tricia Thompson have filed for office, as have Allen Buzzard and David Hansen.
Halsey
The city of Halsey has no candidate for the office of mayor, which has a two-year term, so that could be decided by write-in votes.
Five individuals are seeking three four-year terms for the City Council. They are Jerome Gillson, Norma Hoover, Michelle Isom, Jennifer Johnson and Kenneth Lorensen.
Gillson and Johnson are seeking re-election, and Lorensen recently was appointed to the City Council.
Harrisburg
The city of Harrisburg has five candidates vying for three City Council positions — its largest field in at least 18 years, said Michele Eldridge, city recorder and assistant city manager.
“In the past, the most I’ve ever had running for council was four candidates,” she said.
The council candidates seeking four-year terms are incumbents Kim Downey, Adam Keaton and Charlotte Thomas, and challengers Jenniffer Bissonette and Curt Thomas.
Mayor Robert “Bobby” Duncan is running unopposed for reelection to a two-year term.
Jefferson
The city of Jefferson seems set for a ho-hum election night — and locals probably consider that a good thing, considering the political turmoil they’ve experienced lately.
Four incumbents are running unopposed to retain their positions. Michael Myers is seeking the mayor’s spot, and Walter Perry, David Beyerl and Bob Rossiter are running for City Council.
The city also has a measure to amend the city of Jefferson charter. Most of the items are simple housekeeping, but one change would be to bar the mayor from casting a vote that would create a tie on a council issue. Many Oregon cities have a similar rule, said Sarah Cook, city recorder.
Lyons
Current City Councilor Lloyd Valentine is running unopposed for mayor, a position with a two-year term in Lyons.
Incumbent Jessica Ritchie is seeking to retain her seat on the council.
No other candidates filed for the City Council, which has two four-year seats in the election.
Mill City
The city of Mill City has four candidates running unopposed for four open spots.
Incumbent Tim Kirsch is running for mayor, incumbent Tony Trout is running for City Council.
Joining the current officials on the ballot are council candidates Janet Zeyen-Hall and Steve Winn.
Millersburg
The city of Millersburg has two open positions, but four candidates.
The council appoints the mayor’s role, so Mayor Jim Lepin is running for re-election as a City Council member. Incumbent council member Scott Cowan also is seeking to retain his seat.
Challengers Chris Patton and Robin Wilson-Whitney also will appear on the ballot.
A candidate forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at City Hall.
Scio
The city of Scio is another small town that should have a drama-free election night.
Incumbents Debbie Sims Nuber and Tom Gray, along with Dennis Thomas, have filed for three open council spots.
Sodaville
Mayor Suzie Hibbert and Roger Perry, City Council president, are running unopposed for re-election.
No candidate has officially filed for another open position. However, incumbent Ray Jackman, who didn’t sign up, is asking the community for write-in votes, said City Administrator Judy Smith.
Tangent
Mayor Loel Trulove is running unopposed and seeking his third term leading the city.
Greg Jones is running unopposed for City Council position No. 4, which currently is held by Gary Powell, who isn’t seeking re-election.
There is no candidate for City Council position No. 3.
Waterloo
No one has filed for the position of mayor, and only two residents are running for three council positions.
That means the mayor and one of the council positions will be elected through write-in votes, said city recorder and treasurer Catherine Nelson.
Incumbent councilors Jim Cripe, a former mayor, and Dennis Scott are seeking re-election.