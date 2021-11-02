Nov. 2 election results: Local fire, road levies easily pass in Benton County

Two local option levies on the Benton County ballot easily passed in Tuesday night's election.

Measure 2-134, which calls for renewal of a five-year local option property tax levy for the North Albany Rural Fire Protection District. It was leading by 394 votes to 80 votes in unofficial final returns.

The current levy expires June 30. The renewal calls for assessing district property owners 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy would raise $167,650 in its first year and escalate to $188,692 in its fifth year, 2026-27.

The money raised will pay for general operations of the district, whose previous levy charged 80 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The funds raised by Measure 2-134 will augment the money raised by the district’s permanent rate of $1.4071 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Measure 2-135, meanwhile, would establish a five-year local option property tax levy for road maintenance in the McDonald Forest Estates Road District northwest of Corvallis. It was leading by 45 votes to 3 votes.

The measure calls for charging property owners 70 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to pay for roads in the district. Improvements planned include chip sealing, seal coating existing asphalt, filling cracks and potholes and providing other maintenance needs.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

District officials estimate that just more than $10,000 will be raised in the first year, fiscal 2022-23. The amount would increase to about $11,600 in year five, 2026-27, and total approximately $55,000.

The road district, like North Albany Rural Fire, also has a permanent levy. It charges 62.8 cents per $1,000 and will raise approximately $49,500 for the next five years. District officials said the new levy was needed because current funds are insufficient to maintain district roads in good condition.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.