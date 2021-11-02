Nov. 2 election results: Corvallis charter amendments win handily

Corvallis voters strongly backed the three city charter amendments on Tuesday night’s ballot, according to unofficial returns from the Benton County Elections office.

City voters also elected Tracey Yee to fill a vacancy on the City Council for Ward 8. Yee, who previously ran for the seat in 2014, is a retired human resources administrator for Oregon State University who also served as the first chair of the Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board.

She ran without opposition and will be sworn in at the first council session after the vote is certified, perhaps as early as Nov. 15. Yee received more than 96% of the vote in the northwest Corvallis precinct.

The three measures deal with filling council vacancies (Measure 2-132), hiring the city manager (Measure 2-131) and changing the pronouns used in the city charter (Measure 2-133. All three measures were leading comfortably, with more than 60% of voters backing them — 66.46% for 131, 60.13% for 132 and 67.56% for 133.

Ward 4 Councilor Gabe Shepherd, the director of the political action committee which worked to support the measures, issued the following statement Tuesday night about the results:

"I am grateful to the voters of Corvallis for their overwhelming support of measures that will improve the efficiency and inclusiveness of our local government. The residents of Corvallis should be proud that they voted in three policies of good governance this evening."

Here is a look at the three measures, all of which were forwarded to the ballot by unanimous votes of the Corvallis City Council:

Measure 2-132

This measure creates an appointments process for filling vacancies on the City Council. Currently, a special election must be held when vacancies occur.

The issue has come up three times in recent years. Mark Page moved out of Ward 8 in May of 2018, but he was able to retain his seat until the next election, in November 2018, installed Ed Junkins. Bill Glassmire left Ward 7 in August, 2019, for health reasons. He was replaced by Paul Shaffer, who was elected in a five-way race in November, 2019. The city paid the cost of that election because it came outside the usual state ballot cycle.

Junkins then left in June to take a position at his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

In all three cases either Ward 8 or Ward 7 residents spent months without representation. And the council was reduced to eight members, making ties more likely.

The charter amendment calls for filling vacancies within 60 days via a council vote after nominations from the ward and a public hearing.

The goal of Measure 2-132, according to the statement in the voters’ pamphlet, “will be to limit the amount of time a ward is without direct representation on the council, vital during controversial votes and issues.”

Measure 2-131

This measure changes the recruiting process for the city manager position. Currently, the charter requires an opening be filled within six months, a challenging task in modern municipal hiring.

The mandate changes to two years and extends the amount of time someone can serve in an interim role.

The issue came up in Corvallis before Mark Shepard was hired to replace Jim Patterson. Patterson left in August 2013, with Shepard assuming the position in May 2015. The recruitment required two candidate pools, with city Finance Director Nancy Brewer serving as city manager pro tem and then interim city manager because the city had to act once six months had passed.

Measure 2-133

This measures calls for changes in pronoun use in the charter to update the document to modern usage and also remove ambiguity.

“When possible,” said the statement from measure backers in the pamphlet, “gender specific and binary pronouns would be replaced with the noun, title or position from the same sentence, paragraph or section. Where using a pronoun is necessary, the pronouns ‘they’ or ‘their’ are used as the singular non-gender specific pronoun.”

The charter as currently composed has 30 such instances.

The political action committee, called Good Governance Corvallis, formed to promote the three initiatives, led by Shepherd and Mayor Biff Traber (treasurer for the PAC).

The group raised approximately $1,150 and spent $900 on statements for the voters’ pamphlet in favor of the three measures. No statements were filed against any of the measures.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

