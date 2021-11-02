Nov. 2 election results: Corvallis charter amendments leading handily

This measure would change the recruiting process for the city manager position. Currently, the charter requires an opening be filled within six months, a challenging task in modern municipal hiring.

If the measure passes, the mandate changes to two years and extends the amount of time someone can serve in an interim role.

The issue came up in Corvallis before Mark Shepard was hired to replace Jim Patterson. Patterson left in August 2013, with Shepard assuming the position in May 2015. The recruitment required two candidate pools, with city Finance Director Nancy Brewer serving as city manager pro tem and then interim city manager because the city had to act once six months had passed.

Measure 2-133

This measures calls for changes in pronoun use in the charter to update the document to modern usage and also remove ambiguity.

“When possible,” said the statement from measure backers in the pamphlet, “gender specific and binary pronouns would be replaced with the noun, title or position from the same sentence, paragraph or section. Where using a pronoun is necessary, the pronouns ‘they’ or ‘their’ are used as the singular non-gender specific pronoun.”

The charter as currently composed has 30 such instances.