not for online

My parents were very concerned about raising me to be a proper young lady. They even sent me to a finishing school! I learned how to set a formal table, never wear white shoes after Labor Day, and for goodness' sake, don't set up the December holiday decorations before Thanksgiving!

But the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times is going to break a rule (sorry, Mom and Dad!). We need to start talking about Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa — and even Festivus if anyone has an aluminum pole and a local tradition — early.

Thanksgiving may be Thursday, but with RVSPs needed way in advance, and all you diligent planners filling your calendars now, we need to start informing you of all the ways to make the most of the holidays.

So beginning Sunday, we're going to start publishing our Holiday Happenings column (we love some good alliteration, er, make that, we adore apt alliteration). There, you'll find ways to put a festive pep in your step. We'll list seasonal activities for the whole family and also share how you can pay it forward (the "it" in this case being goodwill to all).

So please forgive us this violation of the Civil (Society) Code. We'll be back to our good manners soon enough. And because it can't be said enough, have a blessed Thanksgiving.

penny

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0