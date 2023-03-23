Elegant dancing horses, strutting stallions, a fast-paced precision drill team, a parade of horse breeds, a large trade show, and world-class trainers and riders sharing secrets to success will all be part of the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo this weekend.

The event is set for Friday, March 24, through Sunday, March 26, at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in Albany. Now in its 22nd year, the event offers a variety of attractions for horse enthusiasts.

Presenters include clinician Chris Cox, gaited horsemanship expert Anita Howe, working equitation expert Julie Alonzo and mountain trail champion Mark Bolender.

Teens and wild Oregon Mustangs will present a Mustang Adoption Showdown. Trainers from across the Northwest will show what they have accomplished in the last 100 days with wild Mustangs, competing for awards.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the Akins Trailer Sales Arena. There is no charge to the public for this first go-'round of competition. Each of the following days will feature another step in winning the showdown. Sunday finals will include a live adoption of all the participating Mustangs.

Emily Elias of Back Country Horsemen of Oregon will speak on how to pack well and safely go camping in the backcountry, leaving no trace. She will also offer advice on horse camping using one or two riding horses. George Johnson will also share his experiences with mules.

Equine trail sports experts Karen Van Getson and Beth Moran will offer clinics on relaxing trail challenges, obstacle trails, obstacle course and in-hand courses, along with recreation ride options. Wayne Williams, the host of the “Speaking of Horses” TV program, will host Equine Jeopardy, where you can test your knowledge.

Endo the Blind, the Black Pearl Friesian Troupe, the American-Made Drill Team, the Oregon Mounted Shooters, and a Willamette Valley Team penning demonstration will fill in the entertainment slots.

The trade show will feature a variety of vendors from all over the country offering a wide selection of products and services from trailers to clothing to home décor to feed. A vendor list can be found at http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/exhibit/vendor-space.

Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3JCqhAj. Presale adult tickets are $13 per day; admission for youth ages 6 to 12 is $6 per day. At the gate, tickets will be $15 for adults, $13 for seniors age 65 or over, and $8 for youth. Admission for children age 5 or under is free. Admission is all-inclusive.

Further information is available at 765-720-2098, jjcloe@equinepromotions.net or www.equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair. Late-breaking details will appear on the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo Facebook page.