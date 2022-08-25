Northwest Art & Air Festival to launch this weekend in Albany

Clear your calendar and get ready to search the skies for colorful hot air balloons: the Northwest Art & Air Festival is set to return to Albany this weekend, Aug. 26 through 28, offering just as much entertainment on the ground as in the air.

The event has taken place for more than 20 years, starting as the Great Balloon Escape and renamed the Art & Air Festival in 2000. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year's event.

Starting at 6:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, take flight in a hot air balloon and enjoy a spectacular view of the Albany area. At noon, the grounds will feature a variety of food and local artwork.

This year’s food vendors include N’Reeners, Kona Ice, Dippin' Dots, The Wurst Cart, Thai Express, Mi Cocina Mexican Food, Rice Plate and Surf’s Up Espresso, among several others. This year’s sponsor is Central Willamette Credit Union.

At dusk on Friday, balloonists will ignite their burners and let the colors of their balloons shine during the annual “Night Glow" event.

Visitors can stroll the wine and beer garden or attend the car show at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, which will feature a collection of vintage treasures, ranging from early Fords to ‘50s Chevys. Families with young children are invited to stop by the Red Robin Family Zone to engage in kid-friendly activities together.

Throughout the day on Friday and Saturday, the Oregon Freeze Dry Festival Stage will host local performers such as the '80s tribute band Radical Revolution and the Greg Nestler Band. Other artists are yet to be determined.

Country singer Billy Currington is set to headline on the Amphitheater Main Stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Gilgamesh Brewing will sponsor the wine and microbrew garden, with CoEnergy Propane presenting the morning balloon lift-offs and E.C. Electric organizing the Night Glow.

The festival will run from 6:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, at Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE. Entrance is free to the public, but parking is $10 daily.

A full event schedule is available at www.nwartandair.org.

