A North Albany woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend with a chisel was arraigned on a grand jury indictment in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday on multiple domestic violence counts.
Katrina Lynn Harrison, 33, is charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault and menacing in connection with an alleged New Year’s Eve incident. The second-degree assault charge is a Measure 11 offense with a presumptive sentence of five years and 10 months in prison.
Harrison has pleaded not guilty on all counts. Her attorney, Clark Willes, filed court papers on Monday indicating that his client intends to claim she was acting in self-defense.
The case has been docketed for a two-day jury trial that is tentatively scheduled to begin next Monday before Judge Matthew Donohue.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Matthew Ipson is prosecuting the case.