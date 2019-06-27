A 14-year-old North Albany boy accused of plotting to murder his parents was sentenced in Benton County Circuit Court on Thursday to an indefinite term in the custody of the Oregon Youth Authority, which could hold him until he turns 25.
The youth, initially charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and one count of attempted first-degree arson, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in a negotiated agreement with prosecutors while his parents watched from the courtroom gallery.
When the proceeding was over, they stepped forward to embrace their son. Then they watched as he was taken away by juvenile authorities.
The plot came to light in October, after the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip by telephone.
According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, the teen had concocted a scheme to use sleep medication to render his parents unconscious, then set their house on fire to kill them. The plot reportedly unraveled when the youth fell asleep before his parents did. The young man’s 13-year-old friend was accused of providing the sleep aids, later identified as gummy-style melatonin tablets.
The older boy was taken into custody on Oct. 27, four days after the alleged murder attempt, and charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and one count of attempted first-degree arson. Two days later, the other youth was picked up on two counts of attempted aggravated murder.
Both boys were booked into the Linn-Benton Detention Center. Neither had any previous criminal history.
The Gazette-Times generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes.
In court on Thursday, the older boy pleaded guilty to a single count of attempted murder of his father, reduced from attempted aggravated murder. The other charges against him were dropped.
Addressing Judge Locke Williams, Chief Deputy Benton County District Attorney Ryan Joslin said it wasn’t entirely clear why the boy had decided to take such violent actions, although it appeared he was angry at his parents for taking away his Xbox video game console.
“But for divine intervention, the consequences could have been much, much worse, both for the victims and himself,” Joslin said.
“But the situation, I think, is not without hope,” he added. “I am confident that, with the interventions that will be provided (in OYA custody), he can return to be a functioning member of society.”
Defense attorney Clark Willes asked the judge to recommend that the youth continue to receive counseling while in OYA custody.
“He is 14 years of age,” he said. “I don’t think he fully understood the consequences of what he was doing.”
Since then, with the help of counseling, the boy has come to accept responsibility for his actions, Willes added.
“One of the things he wants to express is he’s sorry,” Willes told the judge.
“He’s accepted responsibility, and he’s willing to accept sentencing in this case.”
Before pronouncing sentence, Judge Williams asked the boy if he understood that a guilty plea would land him in the custody of the Oregon Youth Authority, which would have the discretion to keep him in a locked detention facility until his 25th birthday. The boy said he did.
Then the judge offered the defendant a ray of hope.
“Clearly, your parents love you and support you – one of them has been present at every step of this process, and they have pushed for treatment,” Williams said.
“I felt from the very beginning that this situation with your family can heal. It will heal, but it will take work on your part. … Good luck to you.”
The other boy's case is scheduled to be heard on July 19.