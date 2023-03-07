It’s been three years since the start of the pandemic, but in North Albany, a farm-to-table restaurant was never able to bounce back.

When Kevin “Fuji” Fujikawa went from being a bartender to the new owner of Frankie’s Restaurant in October 2019, it felt like a dream come true.

“Ever since I met him it’s been what he has wanted to do,” wife Ari Fujikawa said.

So, the couple took out their savings and invested in expanding the restaurant with a new patio and breakfast options.

The farm-to-table restaurant aimed to “build a connection between food and people,” she said.

Being able to point to where exactly the ingredients or the wine was from was a philosophy the two shared with the previous owner, who started Frankie’s, 641 NW Hickory St. No. 160, nine years ago.

But five months later, that dream felt like it was coming to a screeching halt when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the couple had to close their restaurant.

Ari Fujikawa quickly filled out an application for help in the form of federal funding, but due to the influx of applicants, they did not receive any.

Fuji Fujikawa sat down with Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden to see if there was a way to extend the revitalization fund. He even sent individualized emails to 50 senators, he said.

But nothing changed.

“It felt like they left us in the dust and gave up on restaurants,” Fuji Fujikawa said.

As the pandemic rolled on, the couple experienced one disheartening moment after another, he said. To save money, Fuji Fujikawa began doing the maintenance at the restaurant. He learned how to fix plumbing, the dishwasher and the glycol-based refrigerator.

When the doors finally opened again, he was working 80-hour weeks with a “bare bones” crew.

At times, the two wouldn’t draw a salary themselves to ensure their employees were paid, Fuji Fujikawa said.

Ultimately the decision to close was health-related, he said. He recently developed stress related to high blood pressure.

“I would feel like I was having a heart attack,” Fuji Fujikawa said.

The two began to talk more seriously about shuttering the business once a portion of their staff became sick with COVID-19 last month, forcing them to close a few days due to understaffing, Ari Fujikawa said.

Continuing the business didn’t feel like it would be fair to anyone, Fuji Fujikawa said. And he didn’t want the quality to be compromised.

“Feeling so connected to the city and the people, (this) is a hard choice to make," he said.

In the following weeks, Frankie’s will be for sale. The Fujikawas hope the space will still be a family restaurant.