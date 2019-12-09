Norovirus case confirmed in Sweet Home School District

Sweet Home School District announced last week that it had at least one confirmed case of Norovirus in an area school.
The news came following Greater Albany Public Schools closing all schools in the district prior to the Thanksgiving break due to high rates of absences related to the illness.
Symptoms of the virus include vomiting, diarrhea, fever, cough, chills, and runny or stuffy nose.
Norovirus can be confirmed through additional tests but the district noted that, aside from the one confirmed case, a number of other students missed class on Friday due to a stomach flu accompanied by a fever.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are following all before, during and after school cleaning recommendations put forth by the Linn County Health Department for our schools and buses,” a statement from the school district read.
The district did not disclose what school the confirmed case originated in.
On Monday, the district released a second statement that noted students continued to fall ill.
“The Sweet Home School District is experiencing a number of students absent with stomach bug symptoms,” the statement read. “Out of an abundance of caution, classrooms and buses are being cleaned before, during and after school. We are also working with the Linn County Health Department to contain and control the virus.”
The Sweet Home School District reminded parents via its social media to practice good hand washing practices, including washing hands prior to preparing food or interacting with an infant.
According to Linn County Health Department Administrator Todd Noble, individuals can remain contagious for up to 48 hours after their last symptoms subside and the virus can continue to shed for up to 30 days.