Norovirus case confirmed in Sweet Home School District

Sweet Home School District announced last week that it had at least one confirmed case of Norovirus in an area school.

The news came following Greater Albany Public Schools closing all schools in the district prior to the Thanksgiving break due to high rates of absences related to the illness.

Symptoms of the virus include vomiting, diarrhea, fever, cough, chills, and runny or stuffy nose.

Norovirus can be confirmed through additional tests but the district noted that, aside from the one confirmed case, a number of other students missed class on Friday due to a stomach flu accompanied by a fever.

“We are following all before, during and after school cleaning recommendations put forth by the Linn County Health Department for our schools and buses,” a statement from the school district read.

The district did not disclose what school the confirmed case originated in.

On Monday, the district released a second statement that noted students continued to fall ill.