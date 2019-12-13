Norovirus believed to be in Corvallis schools

The Corvallis School District announced Thursday night that the Benton County Health Department believes that Norovirus is present in multiple district schools.

According to a press release, a "significant number of students" were absent from Lincoln and Garfield elementary schools and Linus Pauling Middle School over the last few days with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea.

"The Benton County Health Department has advised district leaders that the illness is presumptive Norovirus," the release said.

The district said the virus is highly contagious and said anyone with symptoms should be kept home for 48 hours after the last episode of vomiting or diarrhea to help contain the illness.

People with concerns are encouraged to contact their health care provider or district nurses, who can be reached at 541-757-4421.

