Nonprofits team up to offer drive-in movies at Cheadle Lake Park

The gate will open at 7 p.m. with movies showing at 9 or 9:30 p.m. The screen will be set up on the berm, which will provide plenty of elevation for the movies to be viewed from cars parked around it. They expect to be able to admit about 180 vehicles for each showing.

“It’s an LED screen so we don’t have to wait until pitch dark to begin playing,” Latimer said, adding that there will likely be advertisements for the sponsors before the movies begin.

Profits from the seven showings will be split equally between the two non-profit organizations.

Udell Engineering is helping plan the layout and handle some of the technical details. The organizations hired Swank Motion Pictures to coordinate the licensing process and help with the selection of the films.

It was not possible to pick films from the Disney catalog because of their proximity to theaters which are in business and they were also unable to select new releases.

“We tried to stick with a blend of kids and family friendly movies,” Grizzle said.