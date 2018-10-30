The City of Albany Human Relations Commission is accepting nominations for the 2018 Human Relations Award.
The award recognizes individuals, organizations or businesses in Albany that have worked to strengthen connections with Albany’s diverse community, and are committed to the philosophy of inclusion, equal opportunity and fair treatment. Nominees need not be Albany residents.
Award recipients will be chosen in two categories: individual and organization, or business. Up to two runners-up in each category may also be recognized. Awards will be announced and presented at an Albany City council meeting in February 2019.
Nomination forms in English and Spanish are available at www.cityofalbany.net/hrc. Hard copies can be obtained at the counter at Parks and Recreation, Albany City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Completed forms can be emailed to cmadmin@cityofalbany.net; to the City Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 490, Albany, OR 97321; or hand-delivered to Albany City Hall.
Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14.