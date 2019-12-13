73 nominated for Celebrate Corvallis Awards

The Corvallis Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for awards at the next edition of Celebrate Corvallis, the city’s annual recognition of entrepreneurship, volunteerism and community service.

The 72nd annual event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Oregon State University’s CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St. The theme is “Roaring into the 20s.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.celebratecorvallis.com. Individual tickets cost $70 for chamber members and $80 for nonmembers. Reserved tables for eight are available for $700.

A total of 73 individuals, businesses and organizations have been nominated for awards in 12 categories.

This year offers a new category, the People’s Choice Award, in which community members are invited to nominate and vote for their favorite chamber member. Voting is done online at https://corvallischamber.wufoo.com/forms/z1gc6pw40o2oj21/?fbclid=IwAR2rh5FnBFUWoty9Yl3p1CJUF RQjW-yNIFvGY98juivCI25pv9HIWTRvX90 and will remain open till 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The top five vote-getters will be recognized during the ceremony.