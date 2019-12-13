73 nominated for Celebrate Corvallis Awards

The Corvallis Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for awards at the next edition of Celebrate Corvallis, the city’s annual recognition of entrepreneurship, volunteerism and community service.
The 72nd annual event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Oregon State University’s CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St. The theme is “Roaring into the 20s.”
Tickets can be purchased online at www.celebratecorvallis.com. Individual tickets cost $70 for chamber members and $80 for nonmembers. Reserved tables for eight are available for $700.
A total of 73 individuals, businesses and organizations have been nominated for awards in 12 categories.
This year offers a new category, the People’s Choice Award, in which community members are invited to nominate and vote for their favorite chamber member. Voting is done online at https://corvallischamber.wufoo.com/forms/z1gc6pw40o2oj21/?fbclid=IwAR2rh5FnBFUWoty9Yl3p1CJUF RQjW-yNIFvGY98juivCI25pv9HIWTRvX90 and will remain open till 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The top five vote-getters will be recognized during the ceremony.
This year’s nominees are:
First Citizen: Angel Harris, Tammy Morrison, Tracy Lengwin
Senior First Citizen: Selma Starns, Jacque Schreck, Beverly Clark, Candy Pierson-Charlton
Junior First Citizen: Jennifer Beaumont, Rena Chen, Hyatt Lytle, Daniel Sidder, Emily James, Kelly Gallagher, Ashlee Chavez, Rebecca Freeby
Future First Citizen: Iris Fu of Crescent Valley High School, Allyson Bomber of Corvallis High School, Sahana Shah of Crescent Valley High School, and Taylor Silbernagel of Corvallis High School
Robert C. Ingalls Businessperson of the Year: Frederick Edwards, Bre Miller, Josh Messer
Large Business of the Year: Willamette Veterinary Clinic, Gerding Builders, Central Willamette Credit Union, Corvallis Family Medicine
Small Business of the Year: Tried & True Coffee Co., R & M Exterior Care, PEAK Elite Gymnastics, Corvallis Electric Bicycles, Restyle, The Clothes Tree
Entrepreneur of the Year: Karlie Moore of Splendid Barre, Dawson Officer of 4 Spirits Distillery, Lee Eckroth of Majordomo, Aaron Sarnoff-Wood of 2 Towns Ciderhouse
Sustainable Business of the Year: Alpine Crane, Broadleaf Architecture, Peak Sports
Community Organization/Nonprofit of the Year: Old Mill Center for Children & Families, Chintimini Wildlife Center, Furniture Share, Home Life Inc., Andando
Patron of the Arts: Marnie Zoa, Jennifer Moreland, Elizabeth Bell
People’s Choice: American Dream Pizza, Andando, Barker-Uerlings Insurance, Central Willamette Credit Union, Chintimini Wildlife Center, Community Outreach, Corvallis Custom, Corvallis Knights, Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op, Garland Nursery, Get Organized!, Haugen’s Galleri, Horsepower Productions, Knight Financial, LegalShield, Live Well Studio, Play It Again! Sports, R & M Exterior Care, Running Princess, Servpro of Linn & Benton Counties, Thayer Construction, The Arts Center, Tried & True Coffee Co., Trillium Family Services, Visit Corvallis, Willamette Valley Planning, Willamette Veterinary Hospital