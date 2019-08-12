Nobel Prize winner Louis Ignarro, whose research has helped with heart conditions as well as male impotence, will speak Friday as part of an international conference at Oregon State University.
Ignarro, who won the physiology/medicine Nobel in 1988, will speak at 4:30 p.m. at the LaSells Stewart Center. An open house and reception will precede the talk at 3:30 p.m.
Ignarro’s address is entitled “The Road to Stockholm — A Nobel Mission” and will focus on his personal journey from humble beginnings to Nobel Prize winner.
Ignarro, who was born in Brooklyn in an Italian immigrant family, earned a bachelor’s from Columbia University and a doctorate at the University of Minnesota. He has been a faculty member at UCLA since 1985.
Ignarro is best known for his discoveries involving nitric oxide as a key molecule in the cardiovascular system. His work led to the development of heart medications and drugs such as Viagra, which treat erectile dysfunction in men.
The event, which runs from Aug. 14-16, is the 10th biennial conference at the Linus Pauling Institute. It is a joint effort with the Society for Redox Biology and Medicine.
Key themes of the conference will include bioactives, botanicals and redox mechanisms.
For more information on the conference schedule, or to register for the free Ignarro session, go to https://lpi.oregonstate.edu/conference/2019-conference.