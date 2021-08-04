Nobel Prize winner and first Samaritan Health physician retires after nearly 60 years

The very first physician ever hired by Samaritan Health Services — a doctor who was part of a team that won a Nobel Peace Prize in the 1980s — has retired after nearly 60 years in medicine. Dr. Stan Nudelman looks back on his career fondly, remembering his many achievements as a doctor, teacher and activist.

Nudelman was the son of Soviet immigrant parents, Jews who fled persecution in Ukraine during the Bolshevik 1930s. They landed in Cleveland, where Nudelman was born and raised. Coming from a low-income household, he and his brother also held down jobs. Nudelman was a golf caddy, a good enough one to net a scholarship to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio — yeah, there are apparently caddy scholarships.

Nudelman said his mom gave him a choice between being a doctor or being a lawyer, though she would also have settled for teacher or musician. Nudelman chose medical school, heading off to Washington University in St. Louis, where he graduated in 1963.

He did his residency at the University of California in San Francisco, where he also taught medical students for 14 years. It was while in the Bay Area that Nudelman got involved with the effort to educate the public on the threats of nuclear war and proliferation.

Nuclear activism