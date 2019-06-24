Oregon State University has turned to a federal research manager to succeed the founding director of its Marine Mammal Institute.
Lisa Ballance, an ecologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Southwest Fisheries Science Center in La Jolla, California, will take the helm of OSU’s Marine Mammal Institute on Oct. 14, the university announced on Monday.
She will follow in the footsteps of the retiring Bruce Mate, who launched the institute at OSU’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport in 2006. Mate was a pioneer in the use of satellite tracking to chart the movements of whales and other marine mammals.
Since 2007, Ballance has served as the director of the Marine Mammal and Turtle Research Division at NOAA’s Southwest Fisheries Science Center, a program with about 70 scientists. She is also an adjunct professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California at San Diego.
Her research, which includes studies of cetacean and seabird ecology, has taken her from the California Current to Antarctica, Australia, Cambodia and the Maldives.
Ballance has chaired NOAA’s National Seabird Program and served as chief scientist for the agency’s Eastern Tropical Pacific Research Program, which provided the basis for “Dolphin Safe” labeling on canned tuna.
At OSU’s Marine Mammal Institute, she will oversee six scientists, more than 15 technical and administrative staff and seven graduate students who study marine mammals around the globe.
Balance holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of California at San Diego, a master’s degree in marine science from the Moss Landing Marine Laboratories in California and a doctorate in ecology from the University of California at Los Angeles.