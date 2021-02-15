No one hurt in North Albany house fire

No one was injured in a North Albany house fire on Monday afternoon, and firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading.

The fire at 950 Scenic Wood Place NW was reported at 3:09 p.m., according to Albany Fire Department spokesperson Sandy Roberts.

“When we arrived, smoke and fire was visible,” Roberts said. “We were able to enter the house, and we were able to knock it down pretty quickly.”

Roberts said no one was home at the time, but firefighters believe they were able to rescue all of the pets from the residence, which had several dogs and cats. Damage to the structure was estimated at “upwards of $100,000,” she added.

Both the Albany Fire Department and the Adair Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call. Four engines, a ladder truck and an ambulance with a total of 18 personnel were dispatched to the blaze, Roberts said.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control on Scenic Drive while firefighters were on the scene.

The cause of the fire had not yet been determined Monday afternoon, Roberts said.

