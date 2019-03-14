A minivan was struck by a train just north of Corvallis Thursday afternoon, but the driver and her three passengers walked away without injury.
The accident happened about 3:50 p.m. where the southern loop of Northeast Elliott Circle crosses the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and then ends in a T-intersection at Highway 99W in Lewisburg. Motorists driving west on Elliott have a stop sign at the railroad crossing and another one at the highway.
A 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by Barbara Jackson, a 58-year-old Texas resident, came to a stop at the first stop sign and then proceeded toward the highway as a Portland & Western Railroad locomotive was approaching from the north, according to Deputy Doug Seirup of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
“She started to pull up to the second stop sign and then saw the train coming through at a slow speed,” Seirup said.
“The train wasn’t able to stop, and it pushed her into the ditch.”
The front of the minivan sustained significant damage, but no one was injured, Seirup said.
In addition to the driver, the van was occupied by an adult male and two girls, ages 3 and 6.
The mouth of Elliott Circle was blocked until the disabled vehicle was towed away at 4:45 p.m., but traffic on 99W was not disrupted.