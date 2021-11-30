 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

No new local COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

  • 0
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine1

RN Katie Hennick delivers a COVID-19 vaccine at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

In Tuesday’s report, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 1,054 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the state. This brings the total number of cases to 391,099.

OHA also logged 19 new deaths — none of them in Linn or Benton counties — making the state’s death toll 5,161.

Benton County reported 13 new cases. This makes the county’s cumulative number of cases 6,097. With no new deaths reported Tuesday, Nov. 30, the total remains at 38 so far.

COVID-19 , Infections Surge As, Holiday Season Approaches. 'The Hill' reports cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the United States. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows 29 states are currently experiencing an uptick in confirmed cases. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows 29 states are currently experiencing an uptick in confirmed cases. A report from 'USA Today' claims increased caseloads have been driven by northern states with high vaccination rates. A report from 'USA Today' claims increased caseloads have been driven by northern states with high vaccination rates. Vermont, one of the least-populated states in America, is leading the surge. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that out of Vermont residents aged 12 years and older, 81% are fully vaccinated. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that out of Vermont residents aged 12 years and older, 81% are fully vaccinated. According to 'USA Today,' Florida reported the lowest daily amount of infections per capita. According to 'USA Today,' Florida reported the lowest daily amount of infections per capita. The state reported 1,440 COVID-19 cases on November 9. The state reported 1,440 COVID-19 cases on November 9. At the peak of the pandemic, Florida reported 20,000 cases per day on multiple occasions. Rising infections in Colorado have caused officials to implement the state's crisis care plan. In all, 12 states are experiencing increased ICU occupancy due to COVID-19 infections. . These pandemic trends stoke continued uncertainty for citizens of the United States who yearn for normalcy

Linn County recorded 30 new instances of the virus. The running number of cases for the county is 14,637, and the death toll there is 179.

Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports:

Hospitalizations: Four hundred and four patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, which is eight more than the last report. There are also 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds. This is three more than previously reported data.

There are 52 available adult ICU beds, making for an 8% availability rate. There are also 317 available adult non-ICU beds, also an 8% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 5% of its adult ICU beds available and 2% of adult non-ICU beds available.

People are also reading…

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 17,408 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 13,576 doses per day.

According to Tuesday’s report, 2.9 million people have had at least one dose of a vaccine and 2.6 million people have completed a vaccine series.

National numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 119,404 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States on Tuesday. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 48 million.

The CDC also logged 1,661 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 778,489.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News