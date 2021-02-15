No new COVID-19 deaths reported to OHA for second straight day

The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a second straight day. Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,137.

There were 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases in OHA’s daily report Monday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 150,464.

Benton County had seven new reported cases Monday and Linn County one. In the test results reported Monday, Benton County had a positivity rate of 4.1% and Linn County 3.1%.

During the pandemic, Linn County has had 3,499 cases and 54 deaths and Benton County 2,181 cases and 16 deaths.

Outside Benton and Linn counties, the state’s new cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (24), Douglas (13), Harney (4), Jackson (6), Jefferson (4), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lake (5), Lane (26), Malheur (1), Marion (6), Multnomah (23), Polk (3), Umatilla (3), Union (5), Washington (30) and Yamhill (6).

OHA reported that case and electronic laboratory result counts were lower than anticipated Monday, which the agency says is likely related to the winter weather and hazardous travel conditions.

