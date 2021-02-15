No new COVID-19 deaths reported to OHA for second straight day

The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a second straight day. Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,137.
There were 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases in OHA’s daily report Monday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 150,464.
Benton County had seven new reported cases Monday and Linn County one. In the test results reported Monday, Benton County had a positivity rate of 4.1% and Linn County 3.1%.
During the pandemic, Linn County has had 3,499 cases and 54 deaths and Benton County 2,181 cases and 16 deaths.
Outside Benton and Linn counties, the state’s new cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (24), Douglas (13), Harney (4), Jackson (6), Jefferson (4), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lake (5), Lane (26), Malheur (1), Marion (6), Multnomah (23), Polk (3), Umatilla (3), Union (5), Washington (30) and Yamhill (6).
OHA reported that case and electronic laboratory result counts were lower than anticipated Monday, which the agency says is likely related to the winter weather and hazardous travel conditions.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not provide a COVID-19 update Monday. Through Sunday, the agency reported 482,536 cumulative deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 27,417,468 cases of the disease in the United States during the pandemic.
Vaccinations
OHA reported Monday that 6,693 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,650 doses were administered Sunday and 3,043 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 683,887 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The OHA says the reduced number of administrations is likely the result of inclement weather.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon reported Monday was 210, three fewer than Sunday. There were 53 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, one more than Sunday.
