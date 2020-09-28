 Skip to main content
No new COVID-19 deaths in state, four new cases in Benton County reported Monday

STOCK PIX COVID-19 Testing 30

A technician works on a coronavirus test.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file 2020)

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Benton County and none in Linn County along with no new deaths in the state in the 24-hour period ending 12:01 a.m. Monday, the Oregon Health Authority announced.

The state’s death toll from the disease remains at 547, marking the first time in 10 days that no new deaths were reported.

OHA reported 181 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 32,994. That’s the lowest daily total since 151 were reported Sept. 14.

Outside Benton County, the new cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (13), Clatsop (5), Columbia (8), Deschutes (13), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (6), Lane (26), Malheur (6), Marion (12), Morrow (6), Multnomah (21), Polk (2), Umatilla (11), Wasco (4), Washington (24) and Yamhill (5).

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday morning 36,335 new cases of COVID-19 and 295 newly reported deaths attributed to the disease in the United States. In total, there have been more than seven million cases and more than 204,000 deaths reported.

Concerned about COVID-19?

